Shanghai sees moves to make AI benefit all

09:42, July 05, 2024 By Wang Ying and Shi Jing ( China Daily

An AI-enabled robot on display during the annual World Artificial Intelligence Conference in Shanghai on Thursday. (GAO ERQIANG/CHINA DAILY)

The United Nations Industrial Development Organization's global alliance on artificial intelligence for industry, and the manufacturing center of excellence, was officially launched in Shanghai during the annual World Artificial Intelligence Conference on Thursday.

The city also released the Shanghai Declaration on Global AI Governance during the event. These moves signify Shanghai's efforts to build a highland of AI, official sources said.

Gerd Muller, director-general of UNIDO, announced the establishment of the center at the opening ceremony of the WAIC &High-Level Meeting on Global AI Governance on the theme "Governing AI for Good and for all".

"The center will enable developing countries particularly to benefit from the best practices in AI and from manufacturing in China … It is in all of our interests to develop this pioneering technology responsibly and to enable developing countries to use and benefit from it as well," said Muller.

"UNIDO will continue to be a voice of the Global South in the global AI government debate and digital forums worldwide. UNIDO, we are grateful for the collaboration with the Chinese government on the application and use of AI developing countries in the Global South, grateful to be your partner," Muller said.

During the opening ceremony, application cases of "AI from China benefits the world" were released, covering a wide span of sectors, including translation, education, pharmaceutical R&D, weather forecast, agriculture, finance, and tourism.

Chen Jining, Party secretary of Shanghai, officially released the Shanghai Declaration on Global AI Governance at the opening ceremony.

With an aim to promote the development and security of AI, joint governance, and sharing of benefits of the technology, the declaration is committed to promoting the healthy, orderly, and safe development of global AI, Chen said.

"We look forward to the positive response of governments, the scientific and technological community, the industry, and all parties involved, so that we can work together to promote AI to benefit mankind."

On Monday, the 78th session of the UN General Assembly unanimously adopted the resolution proposed by China and co-sponsored by over 140 countries on strengthening international cooperation in the capacity building of AI, said Dai Bing, China's deputy permanent representative to the UN, during a special briefing on the sidelines of the Global AI Governance Forum on Thursday afternoon.

"It is fair to say that this document showcases the unity and cooperation of various countries and their determination and confidence in promoting some orderly and inclusive development of AI. It is a milestone in global AI governance, especially in promoting capacity building. It has a far-reaching influence on shaping the future of the world," Dai said.

Shanghai, which is home to nearly 350 AI companies with a respective annual sales revenue of at least 20 million yuan ($2.8 million), has prioritized AI governance by advancing innovations in technology platforms, laws and regulations, and other related services.

