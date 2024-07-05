We Are China

2024 World AI Conference on global governance opens in Shanghai

Xinhua) 08:42, July 05, 2024

A staff member demonstrates a two-foot robot that stays upright despite interference during the 2024 World AI Conference in Shanghai, east China, July 4, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)

The 2024 World AI Conference and High-Level Meeting on Global AI Governance opened here on Thursday.

The World AI Conference focuses on the theme "Governing AI for Good and for All" this year, with aims to establish international cooperation and exchange platforms featuring openness, inclusiveness, and equal participation, advance global AI governance, and develop an open, fair and effective governance mechanism.

The conference brings together government officials, and representatives of international organizations, industries, universities and research institutes, among others.

Visitors watch as a robotic dog performs stunts during the 2024 World AI Conference in Shanghai, east China, July 4, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)

Guests attend a round table session during the opening ceremony of the 2024 World AI Conference and High-Level Meeting on Global AI Governance in Shanghai, east China, July 4, 2024. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

Visitors communicate in front of a set of screens displaying AI model platforms during the 2024 World AI Conference in Shanghai, east China, July 4, 2024.(Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

Guests attend the opening ceremony of the 2024 World AI Conference and High-Level Meeting on Global AI Governance in Shanghai, east China, July 4, 2024.(Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

A visitor tries a set of exoskeleton gears during the 2024 World AI Conference in Shanghai, east China, July 4, 2024. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

A dexterous robotic hand picks up a baseball during the 2024 World AI Conference in Shanghai, east China, July 4, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)

A staff member demonstrates a gesture-controlled robot during the 2024 World AI Conference in Shanghai, east China, July 4, 2024. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaoyong)

A robot folds a piece of clothing during the 2024 World AI Conference in Shanghai, east China, July 4, 2024. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaoyong)

A visitor takes photos of a dexterous robotic hand during the 2024 World AI Conference in Shanghai, east China, July 4, 2024. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaoyong)

People learn about AI-powered smart factories at the booth of China Mobile during the 2024 World AI Conference in Shanghai, east China, July 4, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)

A robot by ULS Robotics is on display during the 2024 World AI Conference in Shanghai, east China, July 4, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)

Xue Lan, dean of Schwarzman College at Tsinghua University, speaks during a plenary meeting after the opening ceremony of the 2024 World AI Conference and High-Level Meeting on Global AI Governance in Shanghai, east China, July 4, 2024. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

A humanoid robot is on display during the 2024 World AI Conference in Shanghai, east China, July 4, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)

People look at a model of smart factory at the booth of CITIC Group during the 2024 World AI Conference in Shanghai, east China, July 4, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)

Humanoid robots are on display during the 2024 World AI Conference in Shanghai, east China, July 4, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)

Visitors look at a sand table simulating the operation of an urban power grid at the booth of State Grid Corporation of China during the 2024 World AI Conference in Shanghai, east China, July 4, 2024. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

A staff member demonstrates 3D motion capture technology during the 2024 World AI Conference in Shanghai, east China, July 4, 2024. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

Humanoid robots are on display during the 2024 World AI Conference in Shanghai, east China, July 4, 2024. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

Li Yanhong, chairman and CEO of Baidu, delivers a speech at a main forum of the 2024 World AI Conference in Shanghai, east China, July 4, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)

A visitor in exoskeleton gears lifts a 30-kilogram water bag with ease during the 2024 World AI Conference in Shanghai, east China, July 4, 2024. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaoyong)

Visitors enter the venue of the 2024 World AI Conference in Shanghai, east China, July 4, 2024. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaoyong)

A humanoid robot is on display during the 2024 World AI Conference in Shanghai, east China, July 4, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)

A visitor tries a pair of AR glasses on during the 2024 World AI Conference in Shanghai, east China, July 4, 2024. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

