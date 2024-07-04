Interview: Expert says China's efforts in AI development, governance "substantial, impactful"

VALLETTA, July 3 (Xinhua) -- China's efforts in artificial intelligence (AI) development and governance have been substantial and impactful, Alexiei Dingli, an AI expert and professor at the University of Malta, said in an interview with Xinhua on Tuesday.

He said China has made significant investments in AI research and development, and "China's AI strategy is comprehensive, encompassing aspects from academic research to industrial application, as well as governance frameworks."

Commenting on the unanimous adoption of an AI resolution at the 78th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) on Monday, Dingli said it is a testament to China's commitment to not only advancing its AI capabilities but also shaping global norms and standards.

The resolution on "Enhancing International Cooperation on Capacity-building of Artificial Intelligence," proposed by China and co-sponsored by over 140 countries, emphasizes that the development of artificial intelligence should adhere to "the principles of being human-centered," promoting beneficial intelligence, and benefiting humanity.

"This leadership role is crucial as it demonstrates China's willingness to engage constructively with the international community, promoting a collaborative approach to AI governance that balances innovation with ethical considerations," he said.

According to Dingli, who has received numerous awards from organizations such as the European Space Agency, the World Intellectual Property Organization, and the United Nations, the unanimous adoption of this resolution signifies a remarkable convergence of international will.

"It is heartening to see member states rallying around the imperative of collaborative AI governance. This consensus underscores the global community's recognition that AI, with its vast potential and inherent risks, requires a coordinated approach to ensure it serves the greater good," he said.

"China's proactive stance in promoting dialogue and cooperation is commendable, as it sets a precedent for other countries to follow," he noted.

China launched the Global AI Governance Initiative in October 2023, setting the course for global AI development and governance.

With over 20 years of experience in AI research, Dingli highlighted the critical importance of cooperation in AI governance. He explained that AI's impact transcends national borders, and issues such as data privacy, ethical use of AI, and mitigating biases in AI systems necessitate a unified approach to create comprehensive frameworks that can be universally applied.

Cooperative governance helps bridge the technological divide between developed and developing countries, ensuring equitable access to AI advancements and preventing further digital inequality, he said.

Moreover, global collaboration fosters an environment of shared learning and innovation, allowing countries to pool resources, expertise, and best practices to tackle common challenges effectively, he said.

"As we move forward, sustained international dialogue and cooperation will be essential to harness AI's potential for the benefit of all humanity," Dingli concluded.

