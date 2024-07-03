Chinese premier to attend 2024 World AI Conference and High-Level Meeting on Global AI Governance

Xinhua) 08:36, July 03, 2024

BEIJING, July 2 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang will attend the opening ceremony of the 2024 World AI Conference and High-Level Meeting on Global AI Governance and deliver a speech on July 4 in Shanghai, foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning announced Tuesday.

Mao said at a press briefing that the rapid development of AI technology in recent years brings a multitude of risks and challenges as well as enormous socioeconomic benefits, while global AI governance has become a major task for all countries.

China advocates the principles of wide participation and consensus-based decision-making in global AI governance, and promotes broad international consensus based on full respect for differences in policies and practices of all countries, she said.

Having been held annually six times, the World AI Conference will focus on the theme "Governing AI for Good and for All" this year, with aims to establish international cooperation and exchange platforms featuring openness, inclusiveness, and equal participation, advance global AI governance, and develop an open, fair and effective governance mechanism, she said.

The conference will bring together government officials, and representatives of international organizations, industries, universities and research institutes, among others.

"We look forward to full exchange of insights in Shanghai in the spirit of extensive consultation and joint contribution for shared benefit, to build consensus and promote the healthy, safe and orderly development of AI," the spokesperson said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)