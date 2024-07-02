China advocates for AI cooperation to advance women's rights

GENEVA, July 1 (Xinhua) -- China spoke on behalf of a group of countries at the 56th session of the United Nations (UN) Human Rights Council here on Monday, advocating for strengthened international cooperation in artificial intelligence (AI) to promote women's rights.

Delivering a joint statement on behalf of over 80 countries, Chen Xu, permanent representative of China to the UN office in Geneva and other international organizations in Switzerland, emphasized the tremendous potential of rapid AI technology development for promoting economic and social progress and advancing human civilization.

Highlighting women's significant role in driving social development and progress, the statement said that next year marks the 30th anniversary of the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action, which should be used as an opportunity to promote gender equality to ensure women to become key participants in, strong contributors to and true beneficiaries of the development of new quality productive forces.

The Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action, regarded by UN agencies as the most progressive blueprint ever for advancing women's rights, was adopted by the Fourth World Conference on Women in Beijing in 1995.

To this end, the statement put forward a four-point proposal.

It emphasizes upholding a people-centered approach, advocating for the principle of gender equality to promote the comprehensive, equal, and meaningful participation of women in AI governance.

Additionally, it calls for adherence to the principle of non-discrimination, striving to achieve fairness and non-discrimination in AI systems.

The proposal also prioritizes ethics by enhancing standards and norms for AI in advancing gender equality.

Finally, it stresses the importance of maintaining international cooperation to bridge the AI gap and jointly address the challenges AI poses to women worldwide.

This is one of the statements initiated by China at the Human Rights Council on AI's role in advancing the rights of specific groups. China introduced an initiative at the 53rd session of the Human Rights Council on promoting the rights of people with disabilities with AI, and another one at the 55th session on enhancing children's rights with AI.

