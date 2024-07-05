Chinese premier urges consensus-building among countries on AI development

Chinese Premier Li Qiang delivers a speech while attending the opening ceremony of the 2024 World AI Conference and High-Level Meeting on Global AI Governance in Shanghai, east China, July 4, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Ye)

SHANGHAI, July 4 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Thursday said the development of artificial intelligence (AI) urgently requires in-depth discussions and consensus-building among countries, as well as collaborative efforts to seize opportunities and overcome challenges.

While addressing the opening ceremony of the 2024 World AI Conference and High-Level Meeting on Global AI Governance in Shanghai, Li said in recent years, new AI technologies have been continuously breaking through, new business models have been emerging, and new applications have been rapidly expanding, all of which have become an important driving force behind a new round of technological revolution and industrial transformation. At the same time, it also faces a series of new challenges in areas such as law, security, employment and moral ethics.

Li noted that China has always actively embraced the intelligent revolution, vigorously promoted the innovation and development of AI, attached great importance to the security and governance of AI, and implemented a series of practical measures.

China launched the Global AI Governance Initiative and proposed a resolution at the 78th UN General Assembly to enhance international cooperation on AI capacity building, which was unanimously adopted. China has made positive explorations and contributed constructive ideas and solutions to the global development and governance of AI, said Li.

Li said China is willing to work with other countries to make the AI better serve global development and enhance human well-being.

He put forward three suggestions -- to deepen innovation cooperation and unleash the dividend of intelligence; to promote inclusive development and bridge the digital divide; and to strengthen collaborative governance and ensure the benevolence of intelligence.

About 1,000 foreign guests, representatives from international organizations, industries, universities and research institutes attended the opening ceremony.

The Shanghai Declaration on Global AI Governance was issued at the conference.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang tours the venue of the 2024 World AI Conference and High-Level Meeting on Global AI Governance with foreign guests and representatives from international organizations after the opening ceremony of the events in Shanghai, east China, July 4, 2024. Li on Thursday attended the opening ceremony of the 2024 World AI Conference and High-Level Meeting on Global AI Governance and delivered a speech. (Xinhua/Wang Ye)

