Guide to exploring Shanghai's payment landscape

(People's Daily App) 15:59, June 21, 2024

Join City News Service reporter Alex as he navigates Shanghai's payment landscape and discusses the practical aspects of various currency exchange methods and bank card usage to equip foreign tourists with the knowledge they need for a hassle-free payment experience in Shanghai. (Video source: City News Service)

