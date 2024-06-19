Knife attack injures 3 at Shanghai metro station

Xinhua) 11:23, June 19, 2024

SHANGHAI, June 19 (Xinhua) -- A knife-wielding man has been apprehended by Shanghai police, after he attacked people at the Hechuan Road Station on the city's No. 9 metro line on Wednesday morning, leaving three injured.

Police said the attack happened at 8:28 a.m. at the subway station in Minhang District in the southwest part of Shanghai. The injured have been sent to hospital for medical treatment.

The station was temporarily closed following the incident, and it has been reopened.

The suspect has been identified as a 54-year-old man surnamed Shen. The case is under police investigation.

