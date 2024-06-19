Home>>
Knife attack injures 3 at Shanghai metro station
(Xinhua) 11:23, June 19, 2024
SHANGHAI, June 19 (Xinhua) -- A knife-wielding man has been apprehended by Shanghai police, after he attacked people at the Hechuan Road Station on the city's No. 9 metro line on Wednesday morning, leaving three injured.
Police said the attack happened at 8:28 a.m. at the subway station in Minhang District in the southwest part of Shanghai. The injured have been sent to hospital for medical treatment.
The station was temporarily closed following the incident, and it has been reopened.
The suspect has been identified as a 54-year-old man surnamed Shen. The case is under police investigation.
(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- China's Shanghai welcomes pet-friendly chartered flight from overseas
- Shanghai looks to the future for high-quality development
- From super factories to super tools, Shanghai heralds development of new quality productive forces
- Shanghai's innovation ecosystem turns ideas into reality
- Shanghai makes it easier for people to buy property there
- Shanghai rolls out new measures to boost property market
- World's first Zootopia-themed airplane launched in Shanghai
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.