Home>>
15th Lujiazui Forum starts in Shanghai
(Xinhua) 10:40, June 20, 2024
The opening ceremony of the 15th Lujiazui Forum is held in Shanghai, east China, June 19, 2024. Themed "promoting world economic growth with high-quality financial development," the 15th Lujiazui Forum started in Shanghai on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- China ups efforts to build Shanghai into strong international financial center
- Knife attack injures 3 at Shanghai metro station
- China's Shanghai welcomes pet-friendly chartered flight from overseas
- Shanghai looks to the future for high-quality development
- From super factories to super tools, Shanghai heralds development of new quality productive forces
- Shanghai's innovation ecosystem turns ideas into reality
- Shanghai makes it easier for people to buy property there
- Shanghai rolls out new measures to boost property market
- World's first Zootopia-themed airplane launched in Shanghai
- Global logistics giant DHL opens EV center in Shanghai
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.