15th Lujiazui Forum starts in Shanghai

Xinhua) 10:40, June 20, 2024

The opening ceremony of the 15th Lujiazui Forum is held in Shanghai, east China, June 19, 2024. Themed "promoting world economic growth with high-quality financial development," the 15th Lujiazui Forum started in Shanghai on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

