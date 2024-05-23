Global logistics giant DHL opens EV center in Shanghai

Xinhua) 08:38, May 23, 2024

SHANGHAI, May 22 (Xinhua) -- Global logistics giant DHL Group on Wednesday announced that it has established a center of excellence in Shanghai for electric vehicles (EVs) made in China, aiming to provide end-to-end, integrated logistics services for EV products such as batteries, motors and charging infrastructure.

It is the first EV logistics center the group has opened in China. Previously, it has built such centers in countries such as Indonesia, Mexico and the United Arab Emirates.

The Shanghai center is expected to provide logistics solutions for complete vehicles and batteries, including storage facilities, domestic pick-up and certified transportation services for nationwide imports and exports, and a compliant, international intermodal transport network for batteries and complete vehicles, according to the group.

The new center will also open more than 50 warehouses and distribution facilities in major Chinese cities to store and deal with imports and exports, including imports and exports of batteries and complete vehicles.

DHL has an extensive global network to support the continued expansion and development of Chinese EV enterprises in the global market. With the new Shanghai center, DHL is committed to becoming the preferred partner for customers looking to expand their international business, according to Niki Frank, CEO of DHL Global Forwarding Asia Pacific.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)