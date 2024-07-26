Shanghai metro introduces luggage storage self-service for hassle-free travel

Xinhua) 14:10, July 26, 2024

A set of luggage lockers is seen at People's Square Station of Shanghai metro in east China's Shanghai, July 25, 2024.(Shanghai Metro/Handout via Xinhua)

SHANGHAI, July 25 (Xinhua) -- If you want to go on a city tour in Shanghai without having to worry about your heavy bags and suitcases, the latest self-service luggage storage introduced by Shanghai Metro offers the perfect solution.

On Thursday, the company announced that starting from July 27, it will begin a trial operation of the service.

The pilot program is placed at 12 of its stations near major transport hubs, bustling commercial areas and tourist destinations, such as Shanghai Railway Station, People's Square, Yu Garden, and Lujiazui.

A total of 332 lockers, which includes three different sizes, will be available to accommodate various types of luggage, from small backpacks to large trunks.

After passing through security checks and entering the station, passengers can access the service via WeChat or Alipay apps by scanning a QR code at a storage point.

During the trial operation period, which lasts till the end of August, the service will be free of charge for up to eight hours of storage per use. Starting in September, a tiered pricing structure will be adopted, ranging from 2 yuan (about 28 U.S. cents) to 4 yuan or 5 yuan per hour depending on the locker size, with a daily cap of 12 yuan, 24 yuan, and 30 yuan, respectively.

The program is a testament to the city's commitment to enhancing the commuter experience, making travel not only more convenient but also more enjoyable for all, according to the company.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)