Lin Huiyin: Century-long journey to her UPenn degree
(People's Daily App) 11:25, August 27, 2024
Learn about Lin Huiyin, a pioneer of Chinese architecture, finally recognized after a century by the University of Pennsylvania. Watch as Lin posthumously receives the degree certificate she so richly deserved and hear from those who made it possible. Don't miss this heartfelt tribute to a trailblazer whose legacy continues to inspire.
(Produced by Lin Rui, Liu Haozhe, Liang Xiaojian; Interns Shen Niming, Zhou Kaihua, Ju Shoufeng, Wei Zimo, Chen Baoxin, Liu Yubo and Rui Xingchen contributed to this video)
