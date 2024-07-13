Chinese, Croatian police to conduct joint patrol

Xinhua) 14:06, July 13, 2024

BEIJING, July 12 (Xinhua) -- Chinese and Croatian police forces will undertake a month-long joint patrol mission starting mid-July, China's Ministry of Public Security announced Friday.

The ministry said that an eight-member Chinese police unit will depart for Croatia on July 15 at the invitation of Croatian police. This will be the fifth joint patrol under police law enforcement cooperation between the two countries.

During the joint patrol, Chinese police will assist in addressing security-related problems with Chinese nationals and overseas Chinese based in Croatia to help create a safe tourism environment.

Besides Croatia, Chinese police have undertaken joint patrol missions with counterparts from Italy and Serbia in recent years, according to the ministry.

(Web editor: Zhao Tong, Liu Ning)