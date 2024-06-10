"Chinese Bridge" language proficiency contest held in Germany

Xinhua) 09:43, June 10, 2024

BERLIN, June 9 (Xinhua) -- The 17th "Chinese Bridge" language proficiency competition for middle school students and the 4th "Chinese Bridge" show for primary school students in Germany were held Saturday in the city of Hamburg.

Nearly 100 experts and scholars, Chinese teachers, students learning Chinese, and enthusiasts of Chinese culture attended the event.

The competition for secondary school students consists of three parts -- a keynote speech, a Chinese knowledge question and answer segment, and a talent display.

Contestants shared their love for China through personal stories, reflected on the benefits and insights gained from learning Chinese, and explored the theme "Dream Chinese, Live Up to Your Youth." Their performances included singing, ink painting, Chinese dance, instrumental music, and other artistic displays.

The Chinese show for primary school students featured self-introductions and talent performances.

"Chinese Bridge" is a platform for Chinese learners worldwide to showcase their proficiency, exchange learning experiences, and test their skills, which has become a prominent symbol of Chinese culture since its inception in 2002, said Guo Jinqiu, counsellor from the Chinese Embassy in Berlin.

Corinna Nienstedt, head of the state office of Hamburg, said that China and Germany need to deepen their mutual understanding, and language is the best way to achieve this.

"Hamburg is home to over 500 Chinese-funded enterprises and has a rich tradition of learning Chinese," she said. "In the future, Hamburg aims to further develop its 'Chinese capabilities' and encourage students to begin learning Chinese as early as possible."

(Web editor: Zhao Tong, Liu Ning)