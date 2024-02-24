Chinese FM meets with German diplomat in Beijing

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with Jens Plotner, foreign and security policy advisor to the German chancellor, in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 23, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Tao)

BEIJING, Feb. 23 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with Jens Plotner, foreign and security policy advisor to the German chancellor, in Beijing on Friday.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, noted that this year marks the 10th anniversary of the establishment of the China-Germany comprehensive strategic partnership. China is willing to strengthen communication with Germany further, consolidate strategic mutual trust, deepen cooperation and promote the stable development of bilateral relations, he said.

Wang said that the two sides should stay committed to promoting practical cooperation with an open attitude and rational spirit based on market principles, resolve differences properly in the context of common progress and development, reject protectionism, and make positive contributions to global stability, development and prosperity.

Plotner said that Germany hopes to expand cooperation with China further in various fields, and make new contributions to addressing climate change and promoting world peace and development.

