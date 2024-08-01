Slick idea: Clever workers unload water bottles with makeshift slide

(People's Daily App) 16:39, August 01, 2024

Watch how these workers in Guangdong Province unload heavy water bottles from a truck without breaking a sweat. Their smart and efficient idea not only saves time but also showcases their ingenuity put to work.

