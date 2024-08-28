Shanghai FTZ's Lin-gang Special Area to create 150,000 jobs in next 3 years

Xinhua) 16:36, August 28, 2024

SHANGHAI, Aug. 28 (Xinhua) -- The Lin-gang Special Area of China (Shanghai) Pilot Free Trade Zone (FTZ) has vowed to create at least 150,000 new jobs over the next three years, mainly in the digital economy, high-end services and advanced manufacturing sectors.

Located in the southeast of Shanghai, a major economic powerhouse in east China, Lin-gang is one of the city's fastest-growing areas.

Since the beginning of this year, Shanghai has introduced a new round of policies to support the development of the Lin-gang Special Area, offering more relaxed conditions for jobseekers to settle there. These policies have made it easier for key enterprises in the area to attract talent and facilitate their relocation.

"The Lin-gang Special Area offers significant policy support for talent in terms of housing purchase and rental. With relaxed conditions and relatively low housing prices, it is much easier for young people to buy homes in Lin-gang," said Chen Jinshan, director of the management committee of Lin-gang.

Since its establishment in August 2019, the Lin-gang Special Area has attracted approximately 100,000 talents, with an average annual growth rate of 97 percent over the past five years, according to local authorities.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)