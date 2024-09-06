2024 Inclusion Conference on the Bund kicks off in Shanghai
A staff member (L) presents the digital car key to a visitor at an exhibition during the 2024 Inclusion Conference on the Bund in Shanghai, east China, Sept. 5, 2024. With the theme Technology for a Sustainable Future, the conference kicked off here on Thursday. (Photo by Cheng Zhibing/Xinhua)
An outdoor displaying area of the 2024 Inclusion Conference on the Bund is seen in Shanghai, east China, Sept. 5, 2024. With the theme Technology for a Sustainable Future, the conference kicked off here on Thursday. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)
A staff member (L) presents bags made from recycled materials to a visitor on the sidelines of the 2024 Inclusion Conference on the Bund in Shanghai, east China, Sept. 5, 2024. With the theme Technology for a Sustainable Future, the conference kicked off here on Thursday. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)
People watch Xpeng's flying car X2 displayed at an exhibition during the 2024 Inclusion Conference on the Bund in Shanghai, east China, Sept. 5, 2024. With the theme Technology for a Sustainable Future, the conference kicked off here on Thursday. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)
A visitor tries a gear driven by smart AI security system at an exhibition during the 2024 Inclusion Conference on the Bund in Shanghai, east China, Sept. 5, 2024. With the theme Technology for a Sustainable Future, the conference kicked off here on Thursday. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)
People attend the 2024 Inclusion Conference on the Bund in Shanghai, east China, Sept. 5, 2024. With the theme Technology for a Sustainable Future, the conference kicked off here on Thursday. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)
