Immersive play brings Dunhuang murals to life
(People's Daily App) 11:23, September 26, 2024
How does watching a play at a "cave theater" feel? Follow People's Daily reporter Li Bowen as he explores the play "Ancient Sound of Dunhuang" in a cave in Dunhuang, Gansu Province, telling the story of a young man from the Western Regions seeking authentic music.
