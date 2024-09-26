Immersive play brings Dunhuang murals to life

(People's Daily App) 11:23, September 26, 2024

How does watching a play at a "cave theater" feel? Follow People's Daily reporter Li Bowen as he explores the play "Ancient Sound of Dunhuang" in a cave in Dunhuang, Gansu Province, telling the story of a young man from the Western Regions seeking authentic music.

(Produced by Li Bowen, Wang Zhicheng, and Liang Xiaojian)

