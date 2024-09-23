Home>>
Dunhuang exclusive: karaoke in the desert
(People's Daily App) 15:05, September 23, 2024
You don't need a ticket or have to be a fan of any particular singer as this desert concert is open to all karaoke lovers. Join People's Daily reporter Li Bowen in the crowd at an open-air concert exclusive to the Mingsha Mountain and Crescent Spring scenic area in Dunhuang, Gansu Province.
(Produced by Li Bowen, Wang Zhicheng and Jia Yuqing)
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- Online research database on Dunhuang studies launched
- China's Dunhuang culture exhibition kicks off in New Zealand
- Special exhibition to showcase historical essence of the Dunhuang Caves
- Visitors have immersive impression of Dunhuang culture via digital technology
- Ancient Dunhuang art meets modern Olympiad
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.