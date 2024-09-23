Dunhuang exclusive: karaoke in the desert

(People's Daily App) 15:05, September 23, 2024

You don't need a ticket or have to be a fan of any particular singer as this desert concert is open to all karaoke lovers. Join People's Daily reporter Li Bowen in the crowd at an open-air concert exclusive to the Mingsha Mountain and Crescent Spring scenic area in Dunhuang, Gansu Province.

(Produced by Li Bowen, Wang Zhicheng and Jia Yuqing)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)