China Post releases designs of special stamps marking Year of the Snake

October 31, 2024

China Post unveils the designs of special stamps to celebrate the upcoming Chinese zodiac Year of the Snake in Beijing, Oct. 30, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Yu)

Inspired by Dunhuang murals and traditional customs, the stamps, integrating the image of the snake with auspicious meanings, will be released for sale on January 5, 2025.

