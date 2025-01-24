Dunhuang Art Festival held in Wellington, New Zealand

Xinhua) 13:15, January 24, 2025

People visit the Dunhuang Art Festival at Wellington College of Technology in Wellington, New Zealand, Jan. 23, 2025. The exhibition was organized by the Chinese Embassy in New Zealand. (Photo by Meng Tao/Xinhua)

