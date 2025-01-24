Home>>
Dunhuang Art Festival held in Wellington, New Zealand
(Xinhua) 13:15, January 24, 2025
People visit the Dunhuang Art Festival at Wellington College of Technology in Wellington, New Zealand, Jan. 23, 2025. The exhibition was organized by the Chinese Embassy in New Zealand. (Photo by Meng Tao/Xinhua)
