Snow scenery of Mingsha Mountain, Crescent Spring scenic spot in Dunhuang
A drone photo taken on Nov. 23, 2024 shows snow scenery of the Mingsha Mountain and Crescent Spring scenic spot in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Photo by Zhang Xiaoliang/Xinhua)
This photo taken on Nov. 23, 2024 shows snow scenery of the Mingsha Mountain and Crescent Spring scenic spot in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Photo by Zhang Xiaoliang/Xinhua)
An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 23, 2024 shows snow scenery of the Mingsha Mountain and Crescent Spring scenic spot in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Photo by Zhang Xiaoliang/Xinhua)
This photo taken on Nov. 23, 2024 shows snow scenery of the Mingsha Mountain and Crescent Spring scenic spot in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Photo by Zhang Xiaoliang/Xinhua)
Photos
