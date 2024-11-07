Stay committed to promoting Chinese culture worldwide

About 15 years ago, I journeyed from Penza, a Russian city in the Volga River basin on the East European Plain, to Lanzhou, capital of northwest China's Gansu Province located in the Yellow River basin on the Loess Plateau. Here I encountered many Chinese friends who provided me with assistance and encouragement. My bond with Dunhuang, in particular, has truly changed my life.

Pronkina Olga appreciates a model of the Mogao Grottoes in an art exhibition held by Gansu Provincial Museum, Lanzhou, northwest China's Gansu Province, June 2023. (Photo provided by Pronkina Olga)

In 2007, a delegation of artists from northeast China's Jilin Province came to perform in my hometown of Penza. As a graduate student at that time, I was instantly captivated by one of their performances - a Dunhuang dance called "Thousand-hand Bodhisattva." The exquisite performance, graceful movements, and flawless coordination of the dancers provided the audience with a breathtaking visual feast that I would never forget.

From that moment, the name Dunhuang was etched deeply into my heart. In 2015, I began translating books about Chinese Dunhuang culture and had the chance to travel through the Hexi Corridor to visit this intriguing city that had long captivated my thoughts.

At the foot of the Sanwei Mountain, I appreciated the exquisite murals and clay sculptures at the Mogao Grottoes, and was deeply touched by the graceful, ethereal images of the flying apsaras. From that moment, a seed of curiosity about Dunhuang's history and culture took root in my heart. I began to delve into more work associated with Dunhuang, from which I derived immense satisfaction. Somehow, I felt that it was not me who had chosen to come to Dunhuang, but rather Dunhuang that had chosen me long ago, and I hope to do as much as I can for it.

Photo shows Pronkina Olga and his mentor Zheng Binglin. (Photo provided by Pronkina Olga)

While working as a translator at the 3rd Silk Road (Dunhuang) International Cultural Expo held in Dunhuang in 2018, I had the fortune to meet someone who would become my lifelong mentor and inspiration - Professor Zheng Binglin, director of the Institute of Dunhuang Studies of Lanzhou University. When he learned of my deep passion for Dunhuang culture and my years of involvement, Professor Zheng expressed his appreciation and support, encouraging me to continue on this path.

In 2019, I embarked on my doctoral journey under Professor Zheng's supervision, focusing my research on Central Asian archaeology within the field of Dunhuang studies. From then on, I adopted Professor Zheng's research philosophy of "a passionate lifetime pursuit" as my motto, beginning my in-depth research of Dunhuang culture.

If the ancient Silk Road was a golden crown, Dunhuang would be its crown jewel. The rich embodiment of Dunhuang studies, encompassing history, culture, economics, politics, and religion, remains immensely valuable for research today. It represents the deep friendship among people from all over the world, the crystallization of human wisdom, and our shared heritage. Undoubtedly, it is a classic, world-class encyclopedia.

As a Chinese poem says, "Even though the aspiration is not yet fulfilled, my resolve remains steadfast." From my love at first sight with Dunhuang in 2007 to stepping through the doors of Dunhuang studies in 2019, driven by a boundless love and a meticulous dedication to my work, I have met many like-minded friends and have been recognized with different accolades, including the Gansu Provincial Government Foreign Experts Dunhuang Award.

Photo shows Pronkina Olga in a studio of Duzhe Publishing & Media, Lanzhou, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Photo provided by Pronkina Olga)

Now, I have become a storyteller of Dunhuang. Besides translating books on Dunhuang's history and culture, I take every opportunity to familiarize people with the different aspects of Dunhuang. In 2023, I was invited to join an educational tour for young foreigners in China to discover the beauty of Gansu and other parts of China. Along the way, I had the honor of joining Chinese Dunhuang studies expert Zhao Shengliang and other scholars in sharing knowledge about the splendid Dunhuang culture and cultural relic protection efforts with the young foreign participants, receiving an enthusiastic response.

I hope that through my continuous efforts, I can help spread Dunhuang studies and promote Chinese culture worldwide. I hope to act as a facilitator of friendship between China and other countries, and an envoy of cultural exchanges and mutual learning, to help more foreign friends know and understand China.

(Pronkina Olga is a Russian professor at Gansu University of Political Science and Law.)

