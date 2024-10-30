My unique bond with China

When I was very young, my uncle gave me a backpack made in China. I especially loved the adorable monkey printed on it. Much later, I learned that the monkey was the famous Sun Wukong, or the Monkey King, known for his supernatural abilities and mischievous nature. This charming backpack sparked a sense of curiosity and longing for China in my young heart.

Fomenko Ekaterina holds her certificates after completing a blood donation. (Photo provided by Fomenko Ekaterina)

Later, my middle school offered Chinese language courses. Because of my strong interest, I had the best grades in my class for this subject. At university, I decided to study Chinese linguistics and translation, delving into a more organized research of the Chinese language and culture. Upon completing my undergraduate studies, I came to China to pursue my master's and doctoral degrees. Here, I met my husband and had two lovely babies. In the blink of an eye, I have been working and living in China for nearly 20 years.

Because of my family, I have a close connection with China, but our bond goes far beyond that. While studying in Harbin, the capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, I stumbled upon a Red Cross blood donation center on the street. Having donated blood in Russia before, I was curious about how blood donation in China might be different. The medical staff warmly received me and provided instructions on how to become a blood donor in China and the necessary criteria, much of which bore a strong resemblance to those in Russia. The difference was that in China, donors are informed of their blood type, which I did not know at the time.

Fomenko Ekaterina poses for a picture after making a blood donation. (Photo provided by Fomenko Ekaterina)

After examination, the staff told me that my blood type is Rh-negative, also known as the rare "panda blood." I could hardly believe it. Soon after, the blood center notified me that my blood tests were fully qualified. At that moment, I realized that my blood type is very rare and might be urgently needed by many people. Therefore, I decided to become a regular blood donor. To maintain better physical condition for continued blood donation, I started running. Now I have over a dozen medals of half-marathon events.

Fomenko Ekaterina participates in a marathon event in China. (Photo provided by Fomenko Ekaterina)

Apart from regular blood donation, I also joined a rare blood type mutual aid society in China. Once, I learned from a blood center that there was a need for blood from the Harbin central blood station, especially Rh-negative blood, I immediately rushed to the center to donate my blood. While watching my blood slowly flow into the collection bag, I experienced a deep conviction for the first time that my blood could truly save lives. At that moment, I felt very gratified.

My blood has helped others, and others' blood has helped me. Just before the birth of my first child, the doctors at the Harbin blood bank swiftly arranged blood that matched my blood type within 30 minutes. I do not know those who donated their blood to help me, and those I have helped do not know my name. Yet, we have been silently and selflessly helping each other. In our veins, the same rare "panda blood" is flowing. This shared blood type has connected me closely with many Chinese people.

Later, my family moved to Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, where I continued to donate blood about every six months. Upon the arrival of my second child, medical professionals in Qingdao also quickly found blood compatible with my blood type. I also joined the China Marrow Donor Program (CMDP) and received multiple "Panda Hero" badges. So far, I have donated 4,000 milliliters of blood in China.

In the future, I will continue with my blood donation to help those in need - it has become a part of my life, one of the most important parts.

Due to this unique bond with China, I am ready to devote more time and energy to enhancing the friendship between Russia and China. In Harbin and Qingdao, I helped establish connections between Russian and Chinese schools, voluntarily organized online and offline activities for students from both countries, gave free lectures at primary and secondary schools, arranged Russia-China video meetings, and participated in Project Hope to support education in rural areas. Through these efforts, I hope to contribute to the friendship between our two peoples.

I will continue these efforts, continuing blood donations and actively participating in activities that foster friendship between our two countries. My heart belongs to China, the place I cherish and call home. I want to work with my family, sharing all the kindness, beauty, and touching moments.

(Fomenko Ekaterina is a Russian teacher at the China University of Petroleum.)

