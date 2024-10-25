A cultural encounter

Civilizations have become richer and more colorful with exchanges and mutual learning. China and Russia are neighbors connected by shared mountains and rivers, and they have a solid foundation for cultural exchange.

"Confucius is a well-known Chinese thinker for Russians, and the Analects' philosophy provides a window into understanding China," said Elena Davydova, who is from Russia and now working at People's Daily Online.

In a similar vein, Tolstoy's works have impacted many generations of Chinese people.

Let's follow in the footsteps of People's Daily Online reporters to experience each other's cultures in each other's countries.

