Home>>
A cultural encounter
By Kou Jie, Zhang Wenjie, Chu Mengqi (People's Daily Online) 15:02, October 25, 2024
Civilizations have become richer and more colorful with exchanges and mutual learning. China and Russia are neighbors connected by shared mountains and rivers, and they have a solid foundation for cultural exchange.
"Confucius is a well-known Chinese thinker for Russians, and the Analects' philosophy provides a window into understanding China," said Elena Davydova, who is from Russia and now working at People's Daily Online.
In a similar vein, Tolstoy's works have impacted many generations of Chinese people.
Let's follow in the footsteps of People's Daily Online reporters to experience each other's cultures in each other's countries.
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Wu Chengliang)
Photos
Related Stories
- BRICS nations eye ‘blue ocean’ in green cooperation as ties deepen during highly-watched summit
- Xi advocates high-quality development of greater BRICS cooperation at milestone summit
- BRICS leaders commit to building democratic, multipolar world order: Putin
- Xi voices support for Global South at final day of BRICS Kazan summit
- BRICS countries join hands to promote green, low-carbon development
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.