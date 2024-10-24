Chinese Ambassador: Development of BRICS to attract more countries, cooperation

(People's Daily App) 15:43, October 24, 2024

President Xi Jinping arrived in Russia's Kazan on Tuesday for the 16th BRICS Summit. Chinese Ambassador to Russia Zhang Hanhui welcomed Xi at the airport. He said he believed that the development of BRICS would attract more countries to participate and engage in cooperation.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)