China, Russia reaffirm their close relations

08:14, October 31, 2024 By Zhang Yunbi ( China Daily

Foreign Minister Wang Yi meets with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko in Beijing on Wednesday. (Photo/mfa.gov.cn)

The China-Russia relationship is "not subject to the impact of a flurry of changes in international situations", is not targeting any third party, and is not subject to interference by any third party, Foreign Minister Wang Yi said.

Wang made the remarks during a meeting in Beijing on Wednesday with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko.

Analysts noted that the talks took place shortly after the conclusion of the 16th BRICS Summit in Kazan, Russia, last week. The heads of state of China and Russia also met on the sidelines of the summit, their third meeting this year.

This year marks the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China as well as the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

During the talks on Wednesday, both sides emphasized the need to earnestly implement the latest points of consensus between the two heads of state.

Wang told the Russian diplomat that China and Russia are partners in comprehensive strategic coordination, and the development of their relations is naturally based on history and enjoys "strong internal impetus".

Wang also mentioned that bilateral relations have "maintained a healthy momentum of development "under the guidance of President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"This is in line with the common interests of the people of the two countries", and both nations have also made their respective contributions to upholding the purposes and principles of the United Nations Charter, Wang said.

Noting that the two leaders reached new consensuses during their meeting in Kazan, Wang said the two sides should make joint efforts to coordinate cooperation in various fields and contacts at various levels, in order to put the consensuses into practice.

Rudenko said that Russia-China relations are developing rapidly and are in the best shape of all time, and head-of-state diplomacy has laid a good foundation for the development of the relations.

Moscow is ready to work with Beijing to implement the arrangements made by the two heads of state, and to achieve closer high-level exchanges and strengthened pragmatic cooperation, he added.

Regarding the BRICS summit in Kazan, Wang said the event promoted unity and self-reliance in the Global South and played an important and constructive role in promoting world peace and stability.

Furthermore, Beijing is willing to closely communicate and collaborate with Moscow to jointly drive the Shanghai Cooperation Organization to achieve new development, Wang said.

This year, China assumed the rotating chairmanship of the SCO. Both China and Russia are founding members of the organization.

Rudenko said Russia is also willing to continue to maintain coordination on international and regional affairs and achieve new development in bilateral relations.

Also on Wednesday, the two sides exchanged views on matters including the Ukraine crisis, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)