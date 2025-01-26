Dunhuang Art Exhibition tours New Zealand

Xinhua) 10:33, January 26, 2025

WELLINGTON, Jan. 24 (Xinhua) -- New Zealanders are able to experience a rare glimpse into the breathtaking treasures of the ancient Silk Road through a series of the Dunhuang Art Exhibition which is currently touring the country.

The exhibition, organized by the Chinese Embassy in New Zealand, allows the Kiwis to explore the magic and splendor of the Dunhuang art, offering a profound glimpse into China's spiritual and artistic heritage.

Chinese Ambassador to New Zealand Wang Xiaolong told the Dunhuang Art Festival in Wellington on Thursday that he hoped to show Dunhuang's "big and wide" cultural connotations in a "small but fine" exhibition, to enhance New Zealanders' understanding of all walks of life about China, and to promote cultural exchanges and cooperation.

Dunhuang, located in northwest China, is an important historical and cultural city with a rich heritage. It is situated on the edge of the Gobi Desert at an important crossroads on the ancient Silk Road trading route. The name "Dunhuang," means "to flourish and prosper," giving an indication of the town's prominence in ancient China.

Continuing for nearly 2,000 years, the Dunhuang culture is the world's largest and the most complete preservation of an art treasure trove, as it is not only the integration of the local multi-ethnic art, but has also absorbed the sustenance from overseas art to develop the Dunhuang Buddhist art system, Wang said.

He said as the cultural heritage shared by all mankind, Dunhuang is a vivid portrayal of civilizational exchanges and mutual understanding, reflecting the openness and tolerance of China's splendid civilization.

The Wellington stop of the Dunhuang Art Exhibition tour will come to an end on Saturday, with volunteers demonstrating the Chinese tea ceremony, as well as performing folk music, Dunhuang dance and costume walk during the Dunhuang Art Festival held at the Wellington College of Technology on Thursday.

Organizing by the Palmerston North City Council and the Chinese Embassy in New Zealand, the exhibition will also tour Palmerston North from Jan. 28 to Feb. 5 in celebration of the Chinese New Year 2025, following two previous Dunhuang exhibitions in South Island's Christchurch and Marlborough in the last two months of 2024.

