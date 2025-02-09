We Are China

Asian Winter Games: Freestyle Skiing men's aerials final

Xinhua) 14:38, February 09, 2025

Li Xinpeng of China competes during the Freestyle Skiing men's aerials final match at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Yabuli, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 9, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Chenguang)

Li Xinpeng of China celebrates after the Freestyle Skiing men's aerials final match at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Yabuli, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 9, 2025. (Xinhua/Xia Yifang)

Qi Guangpu of China reacts during the Freestyle Skiing men's aerials final match at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Yabuli, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 9, 2025. (Xinhua/Xia Yifang)

Qi Guangpu of China competes during the Freestyle Skiing men's aerials final match at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Yabuli, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 9, 2025. (Xinhua/Xia Yifang)

