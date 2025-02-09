Asian Winter Games: Freestyle Skiing men's aerials final
Li Xinpeng of China competes during the Freestyle Skiing men's aerials final match at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Yabuli, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 9, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Chenguang)
Li Xinpeng of China celebrates after the Freestyle Skiing men's aerials final match at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Yabuli, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 9, 2025. (Xinhua/Xia Yifang)
Qi Guangpu of China reacts during the Freestyle Skiing men's aerials final match at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Yabuli, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 9, 2025. (Xinhua/Xia Yifang)
Li Xinpeng of China competes during the Freestyle Skiing men's aerials final match at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Yabuli, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 9, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Chenguang)
Qi Guangpu of China competes during the Freestyle Skiing men's aerials final match at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Yabuli, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 9, 2025. (Xinhua/Xia Yifang)
Li Xinpeng of China competes during the Freestyle Skiing men's aerials final match at the 9th Asian Winter Games in Yabuli, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 9, 2025. (Xinhua/Xia Yifang)
Photos
Related Stories
- Skier Li secures historic 100th Asian Winter Games gold for China
- Highlights of qualification matches of cross-country skiing event at 9th Asian Winter Games
- China dominates Chinese Taipei 5-0 in men's ice hockey at Asian Winter Games
- Feature: Thailand's twice Olympian skier Chanloung eager to inspire new generation
- Highlights of women's 1000m final of short track speed skating event
- In pics: Ski Mountaineering women's sprint match at 9th Asian Winter Games
- China marks 100th gold in AWG history as S. Korea claims 1st gold of Harbin 2025
- In pics: Day 1 highlights of 9th Asian Winter Games
- Japan clinches mixed curling gold, China takes bronze at Asian Winter Games
- Japan's Maeda wins alpine skiing women's slalom at Harbin Asian Winter Games
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.