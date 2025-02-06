Liaoning achieves industrial upgrades through independent innovation

February 06, 2025 By Jiang Yun, Cao Shulin, Hu Jingyi (People's Daily)

In the Tiexi Plant of BMW Brilliance Automotive (BBA), a joint venture of Germany's BMW Group and Brilliance China Automotive Holdings, in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning province, advanced manufacturing is on full display.

An automatic lifting platform adjusted its height, while a C-shaped hoist rotated precisely to position car bodies at optimal angles for assembly. Besides, a large central control screen provided real-time updates on every production line and workflow stage.

Photo shows a cold rolling workshop of Bensteel Group in Benxi, northeast China's Liaoning province. (Photo/Bengang Daily)

As one of BMW Group's largest production bases globally, the Tiexi Plant has 138 local suppliers in Liaoning province. In 2023, 60 percent of BBA's component procurement in China came from Liaoning.

Liaoning is an important industrial base in China, with a solid foundation and comprehensive systems. The province is home to 40 out of the 41 major industrial sectors in the country's national economy. It boasts a series of industries that is crucial to national security and economic vitality.

"Transforming and upgrading traditional industries can spur the growth of emerging sectors," said Cheng Nan, director of the technology and standards institute at the China Center for Information Industry Development.

The old industrial base in Liaoning once thrived because of real economy, and its new round of development will also rely on real economy. Based on its industrial foundation, the province will cultivate and develop new drivers for new quality productive forces.

After digital and intelligent upgrades, Ansteel Group Corp Ltd, a major Chinese steelmaker based in Liaoning province, has achieved fully automated smart production at an ore dressing production line and a color-coating plant.

Photo taken on Jan. 8, 2025 shows a workshop of Northern Heavy Industries Group Co., Ltd., a large heavy machinery manufacturing company in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning province. (People's Daily Online/Zhao Jingdong)

"Compared to that prior to the upgrades, our production efficiency has improved by about 20 percent," said Zheng Hao, head of the color-coating plant.

Changxing Island is the sixth largest island in China, located in the Liaoning province along the east coast of the Bohai Bay, north of the city Dalian. Once barren land over 10 years ago, the island has evolved into a modern petrochemical hub. Last year, the first phase of a new material technology industrial park, with a total investment of 50 billion yuan, commenced operations on the island.

Xu Jin, general manager of a petrochemical company, told People's Daily, "Basic chemical products produced in the park will be further processed into high-end chemicals and new materials."

The sheer scale and scope of Liaoning's traditional industries mean that even a one-percent increase in production efficiency or an extension of a supply chain delivers substantial gains.

"Liaoning's revitalization hinges on real economy, technological innovation and industrial upgrades," said Zhai Dehuai, deputy director of the Liaoning provincial department of industry and information technology.

Efforts are underway to strengthen the equipment manufacturing sector, extend the petrochemical and fine chemicals industries, further advancements in metallurgy and new materials, and specialize in high-quality consumer goods.

In recent years, Liaoning has built four trillion-yuan industrial bases and 22 industrial clusters, in an effort to transform itself into a major digital manufacturer, and elevate industrial efficiency and quality.

Photo shows the digital intelligent management center of Ansteel Group Mining Corporation Limited. (Photo provided by Ansteel)

To sustain long-term growth, Liaoning is constructing high-level innovation platforms to foster future breakthroughs. It is speeding up the construction of the Shenyang Hunnan Science and Technology City, Yinggeshi Science City in Dalian, and Shenyang-Fushun Scientific and Technological Innovation Park, alongside the development of 97 national-level innovation platforms.

Today, the land of Liaoning is brimming with innovation and vitality.

An intelligent robot developed by Liaoning-based Siasun Robot and Automation Co Ltd, which is connected to AI large models, can perform complex tasks based on voice prompts.

Neusoft Medical Systems Co, a prominent CT machine manufacturer in China, has made a significant breakthrough with its self-developed photon-counting CT technology. This cutting-edge innovation has successfully captured its first human image, showcasing remarkable advancements in both lower radiation exposure and superior image quality.

Dalian Rongke Power Co., Ltd. has made continuous advancements in core technologies, achieving full technological and supply chain independence in the vanadium redox flow battery sector.

In 2024, Liaoning's high-tech manufacturing sector saw an 11.3 percent increase in added value. The province's R&D investment intensity reached its highest level in a decade, while the value of technology contract transactions grew by 17.8 percent.

Through continuous reforms, such as promoting market-based allocation of resources, advancing state-owned enterprise reforms, and fostering innovation in science, technology, fiscal, and financial systems, Liaoning has successfully dismantled institutional barriers.

This has facilitated the convergence of various production factors towards new quality productive forces. The revitalization of this traditional industrial base is gaining momentum, injecting new vitality into Liaoning as it hastens the development of a modern industrial system.

