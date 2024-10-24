China's top legislator stresses improving quality of work of people's congresses

Xinhua) 21:06, October 24, 2024

SHENYANG, Oct. 24 (Xinhua) -- Zhao Leji, China's top legislator, has highlighted the importance of upholding, improving and running China's foundational political system, the system of people's congresses, to good effect.

Zhao, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, made the remarks during a research tour in northeast China's Liaoning Province lasting from Monday to Thursday.

Zhao visited several cities on this tour, including Dandong, Dalian and Shenyang, carrying out extensive research at the offices of the local people's congress standing committees, while also presiding over symposiums.

During these engagements, he asked local people's congresses to align their efforts with the specific circumstances of their respective regions to promote economic and social development and reform tasks.

Zhao also took the time to visit legislation outreach and community deputy liaison offices, enterprises, villages and rural households. During these visits, he engaged in profound exchanges with both deputies to the people's congresses and local residents.

In the course of such interactions, he pointed out that people's congresses should consciously practice whole-process people's democracy, establish sound mechanisms for gathering public opinion and wisdom, and ensure the effective performance of deputies' responsibilities in accordance with the law.

