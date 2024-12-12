Benxi City leverages hot spring resources to develop hot spring tourist sites in Liaoning
Tourists enjoy an outdoor hot spring at a resort hotel in Benxi, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Dec. 10, 2024. In recent years, Benxi City has leveraged its rich hot spring resources to develop hot spring tourist sites, and further integrated hot springs with other tourism offerings such as skiing and wellness activities to prompt development in the local tourism sector and boost economy. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)
Tourists enjoy outdoor hot springs at a resort hotel in Benxi, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Dec. 10, 2024. In recent years, Benxi City has leveraged its rich hot spring resources to develop hot spring tourist sites, and further integrated hot springs with other tourism offerings such as skiing and wellness activities to prompt development in the local tourism sector and boost economy. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)
Tourists enjoy an outdoor hot spring at a hotel in Benxi, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Dec. 10, 2024. In recent years, Benxi City has leveraged its rich hot spring resources to develop hot spring tourist sites, and further integrated hot springs with other tourism offerings such as skiing and wellness activities to prompt development in the local tourism sector and boost economy. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)
Tourists enjoy an outdoor hot spring at a resort hotel in Benxi, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Dec. 10, 2024. In recent years, Benxi City has leveraged its rich hot spring resources to develop hot spring tourist sites, and further integrated hot springs with other tourism offerings such as skiing and wellness activities to prompt development in the local tourism sector and boost economy. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)
An aerial drone photo taken on Dec. 10, 2024 shows a hot spring hotel and a ski resort built by the hotel in Benxi, northeast China's Liaoning Province. In recent years, Benxi City has leveraged its rich hot spring resources to develop hot spring tourist sites, and further integrated hot springs with other tourism offerings such as skiing and wellness activities to prompt development in the local tourism sector and boost economy. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)
