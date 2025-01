We Are China

Myanmar student experiences winter recreational activities in China's Liaoning

Xinhua) 13:18, January 22, 2025

May Thet Hnynn (R), an international student from Myanmar, tries single-blade sled riding, a popular winter recreational activity among locals, in Liaoyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Jan. 15, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Gang)

May Thet Hnynn, an international student from Myanmar, rides a stool-shaped sled in Liaoyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Jan. 15, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

May Thet Hnynn, an international student from Myanmar, visits a tourist destination in Liaoyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Jan. 15, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

A drone photo shows people riding single-blade sleds, a popular winter recreational activity among locals, in Liaoyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Jan. 15, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Gang)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)