Winter fishing draws global tourists to China's frozen lakes

Xinhua) 16:58, January 14, 2025

SHENYANG, Jan. 14 (Xinhua) -- On the frozen expanse of Wolong Lake in northeast China's Liaoning Province, the calls of fisherman leader Dong Lijun motivated his team haul up a massive net teeming with carp.

Among the spectators was Lusupov Renat, a Russian social media blogger, who eagerly captured the scene with his camera. "In Russia, we also have winter fishing traditions, but they're small-scale events with fishing rods. The winter fishing on Wolong Lake feels more like a grand communal ritual. It is a real showcase of the power of teamwork," he said.

It was not long before Renat had edited his footage, and shared this unique cultural experience with his friends overseas.

As winter settles in, China's rich "cold resources" are heating up inbound tourism. The expansion of China's visa-free travel policies, including the recent extension of transit visa-free stays to 240 hours and the increase of eligible ports of entry to 60, has opened the door for more international travelers to embark on "China Travel" adventures.

Among the seasonal highlights, winter fishing stands out, captivating foreign visitors with its distinct charm. Kicking off on January 11 and slated to run through to the middle of February, among attendees to the 10th Wolong Lake Winter Fishing Festival are foreign tourists eager to experience the age-old tradition.

Renat arrived early on the frozen lake, posing with a 10 kg fish while sharing his plans to cook it in a hearty stew.

The tradition of winter fishing on Wolong Lake dates back to the Liao (907-1125) and Jin (1115-1234) dynasties when it was celebrated as a remarkable spectacle. The process involves a series of intricate steps, including entering the lake, cutting through the ice, laying the nets, pulling them in, and finally, reaping the bounty, Dong said.

According to Dong, a single haul can yield 20,000 to 25,000 kg of fresh fish.

Fatemeh Nozzari, an American student at China Medical University in the province's capital city of Shenyang, also marveled at the event. "I never imagined winter fishing would be a tug-of-war-style operation," she said.

Intrigued by videos of past events on social media, she organized a trip with friends to see it firsthand. The abundant fisheries of Wolong Lake, home to an estimated 10 million kg of wild fish, left her in awe.

For the people of Kangping, where the lake is located, winter fishing is about more than just the harvest; it's a symbol of prosperity and good fortune for the New Year. "Watching the catch, enjoying fish soup, and wishing for abundance in the coming year are all part of our traditions," said local Yang Di as he explained the cultural significance to foreign visitors.

To enhance the visitor experience, regions like Songyuan in Jilin Province have invested in an immersive winter fishing culture. Initiatives include themed streets, ice and snow amusement parks, and interactive fishing zones, providing tourists with hands-on opportunities to appreciate this ancient tradition.

Zhang Sining, a researcher at the Liaoning Academy of Social Sciences, noted that the influx of foreign tourists is raising the bar for ice and snow tourism in China. "Beyond traditional products, it's crucial to delve deeper into local culture and design offerings with distinctive regional and cultural elements," Zhang said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)