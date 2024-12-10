We Are China

Winter fishing season brings joy and bountiful harvest in E China's Jiangsu

People's Daily Online) 14:04, December 10, 2024

Photo taken on Dec. 8, 2024 shows winter fishing in Xuzhou city, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Photo/Liu Bing)

A winter fishing event was held at the Pan'an Lake National Wetland Park on Dec. 8, 2024, in Jiawang district, Xuzhou city, east China's Jiangsu Province. Fishermen worked tirelessly to haul in their catch, creating a lively scene of fish leaping and people rejoicing.

In recent years, the local area has adopted an ecological fish farming model of "human release, natural cultivation; fish protecting water; fish purifying water." This approach has promoted positive synergy between ecological protection and economic benefits.

Intern Han Yifan contributed to this story.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)