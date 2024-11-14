Home>>
Oyster harvest begins in Rongcheng, E China's Shandong
(People's Daily Online) 09:49, November 14, 2024
|Fishermen harvest oysters in Rongcheng city, east China's Shandong Province. (Photo/Li Xinjun)
Recently, the oyster harvest began at an ocean farm in Rongcheng city, east China's Shandong Province. Local fishermen at the farm work tirelessly gathering oysters for the market. In recent years, the city's ocean farms have diversified aquatic products they cultivate, providing consumers with a wider range of options. Currently, the city produces nearly 100 varieties of aquatic products, such as fish, shrimp, crabs, and shellfish, creating multiple aquatic product industrial chains.
(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Hundreds of fishing boats set sail in E China as fishing ban lifted
- Fishing boats set sail as summer ban ends on east China sea
- Fishing season begins in China's Zhejiang
- China launches special campaign concerning summer marine fishing ban
- China strengthens crackdown on illegal fishing
- Chinese fishermen work at marine ranch
- Winter fishing-themed festival kicks off in Jixi, NE China's Heilongjiang
- China's northernmost province kicks off ice fishing season
- Winter fishing-themed festival kicks off at Chagan Lake, NE China
- Winter fishing on iced lake in NE China's Jilin
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.