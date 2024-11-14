Oyster harvest begins in Rongcheng, E China's Shandong

People's Daily Online) 09:49, November 14, 2024

Fishermen harvest oysters in Rongcheng city, east China's Shandong Province. (Photo/Li Xinjun)

Recently, the oyster harvest began at an ocean farm in Rongcheng city, east China's Shandong Province. Local fishermen at the farm work tirelessly gathering oysters for the market. In recent years, the city's ocean farms have diversified aquatic products they cultivate, providing consumers with a wider range of options. Currently, the city produces nearly 100 varieties of aquatic products, such as fish, shrimp, crabs, and shellfish, creating multiple aquatic product industrial chains.

