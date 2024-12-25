Trending | Winter fishing on Chagan Lake

Chagan Lake, located in Songyuan, Jilin Province, experiences average winter temperatures of -30°C. Even though the lake looks pretty empty with its frozen surface, it's teeming with life underneath! With schools of fish swimming around, folks are gearing up for some serious fishing!

