In pics: winter fishing in Shenyang, NE China
People catch fish at Wolong Lake in Kangping County of Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Jan. 11, 2025. A winter fishing-themed cultural and tourism season began here on Saturday. (Xinhua/Li Gang)
A tourist holds a fish to pose for photos at Wolong Lake in Kangping County of Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Jan. 11, 2025. A winter fishing-themed cultural and tourism season began here on Saturday. (Xinhua/Li Gang)
An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 11, 2025 shows people watching a fish-catching activity at Wolong Lake in Kangping County of Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province. A winter fishing-themed cultural and tourism season began here on Saturday. (Xinhua/Li Gang)
Photos
