Ice fishing gains spotlight amid winter tourism boom

CHANGCHUN/HARBIN, Jan. 12 (Xinhua) -- A school of large fish thrashed about in a mile-long fish seine, hauled from an ice-covered Chagan Lake in northeast China, as a cheering crowd watched in excitement.

This spectacle was part of the millennium-old tradition of ice fishing, which has gained a modern allure and contributed to the country's booming winter tourism industry.

Shamilev Raschid, an international student from Germany, was among the onlookers at the fishing event on Chagan Lake in Jilin Province. He also had the chance to try his hand at the ancient craft, learning firsthand from local fishermen how to haul the net through chiseled ice holes.

Raschid, who was part of a group of international students from Jilin University visiting Chagan Lake for the ice-fishing tour, said he found the unique charm of ice fishing and the harmony between people and nature in northeast China incredibly impressive.

Ice fishing has emerged as the latest winter attraction in Jilin and its neighboring Heilongjiang Province, with the two-month season expected to last until mid-February.

In addition to the fishing excitement, fresh fish soup has become a favorite among visitors. "Northeastern Chinese cuisine is full of flavor, and I'm impressed by the warm hospitality of the locals," said Allahverdiyeva Nazrin, an Azerbaijani student.

Chagan Lake's ice fishing tradition, which dates back to the Liao Dynasty (907-1125), was recognized as a national intangible cultural heritage in 2008. The recent surge in tourism has breathed new life into this ancient practice.

Since the first seasonal haul on Dec. 18, 2024, fishermen have made several "red nets" -- single catches exceeding 50,000 kg -- which not only sparked cheers and excitement from spectators but also attracted millions of viewers through live streaming.

During the previous snow season, Chagan Lake saw a total of 1.4 million visits, a remarkable year-on-year increase of 229.9 percent, generating a record-breaking tourism revenue of 1.25 billion yuan (about 173.87 million U.S. dollars).

In December, China relaxed its visa-free transit policy, extending the permitted stay for eligible foreign travelers from the previous 72 or 144 hours to 240 hours, which is expected to attract more international tourists during this ice fishing season.

China's visa-free transit policy has allowed international visitors to explore beyond famous sites and experience new cultures, Raschid noted, adding that his friends and family plan to join him in visiting northeast China for winter tourism.

At Lianhuan Lake in the Mongolian Autonomous County of Dorbod, Heilongjiang, a crowd cheered as a plentiful catch of fish was hauled in during the annual ice fishing event.

The first fish haul from Lianhuan Lake yielded 175,000 kg of fish, which were sold at auction. Locally, the first winter catch is considered a symbol of good fortune.

During the local ice fishing season, tourists can enjoy freshly prepared fish dishes with authentic local flavors, accompanied by the soothing sounds of horsehead fiddles and traditional dances, all while immersing themselves in the region's unique fishing and hunting culture.

The ice fishing season on Lianhuan Lake, running until Feb. 14, has transformed the remote lake into a vibrant hub, drawing crowds of anglers and tourists to its icy shores. Local authorities project that the season will attract 200,000 visitors and generate 200 million yuan in revenue.

China has aimed to boost its ice and snow economy as a new growth sector, targeting an economic scale of 1.2 trillion yuan by 2027 and 1.5 trillion yuan by 2030, according to guidelines issued by the General Office of the State Council in November 2024.

Heilongjiang has unleashed the potential of traditional ice fishing to boost the local fishery industry by expanding its industrial chains.

The province boasts over 6.5 million mu (about 433,333 hectares) of aquaculture water, home to more than 100 fish species. Several cities here have successfully integrated the development of the aquaculture industry with cultural tourism.

Huso dauricus, once a critically endangered species listed on the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List of Threatened Species, has been bred and farmed artificially, in lakes here.

"Huso dauricus has become a signature specialty of Tongjiang. We plan to develop the entire industry chain, extending from gourmet products to cosmetics and health supplements," said Wang Lin, mayor of Tongjiang City in Heilongjiang.

Lyu Hang, deputy mayor of Daqing City, noted that a partnership has been formed with the Heilongjiang River Fisheries Research Institute to set breeding guidelines and artificial breeding regulations.

Heilongjiang's aquatic product output reached 643,000 tonnes in the first three quarters of 2024, marking a 5 percent increase from the previous year, while the fishery value rose to 13.17 billion yuan, a 5.8 percent year-on-year growth, according to the provincial agriculture and rural affairs department.

