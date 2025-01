Winter fishing festival opens at Zhenhu Lake in Taizhou, E China

Xinhua) 09:57, January 13, 2025

A drone photo shows people watching the freshly caught fish on the bank of Zhenhu Lake during a winter fishing festival in Jiangyan District of Taizhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, Jan. 11, 2025. The winter fishing festival opened at Zhenhu Lake in Jiangyan District of Taizhou on Saturday. (Photo by Gu Jihong/Xinhua)

A drone photo shows fishermen load freshly caught fish during a winter fishing festival in Jiangyan District of Taizhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, Jan. 11, 2025. The winter fishing festival opened at Zhenhu Lake in Jiangyan District of Taizhou on Saturday. (Photo by Tang Dehong/Xinhua)

A fisherman shows the biggest fish caught in Zhenhu Lake during a winter fishing festival in Jiangyan District of Taizhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, Jan. 11, 2025. The winter fishing festival opened at Zhenhu Lake in Jiangyan District of Taizhou on Saturday. (Photo by Tang Dehong/Xinhua)

A tourist experiences fish catching during a winter fishing festival in Jiangyan District of Taizhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, Jan. 11, 2025. The winter fishing festival opened at Zhenhu Lake in Jiangyan District of Taizhou on Saturday. (Photo by Yan Yuming/Xinhua)

