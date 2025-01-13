Home>>
Heartwarming moments at resettlement site after 6.8-magnitude earthquake in Gurong village of Xigaze, SW China's Xizang
(People's Daily Online) 14:49, January 13, 2025
Earthquake-affected residents in Gurong village, Changsuo township, Dingri county, Xigaze city, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, are enjoying peace and safety at their resettlement site.
As the resettlement process proceeds smoothly, rescue teams, construction workers, and volunteers have joined hands to establish essential facilities, bringing warmth and hope to the displaced residents through collective efforts, mutual assistance and encouragement.
Following a 6.8-magnitude earthquake in Dingri county, resettlement efforts have been carried out in an orderly manner, with temporary shelters set up at various sites to provide displaced families with a safe place to stay.
