Light festival held in Kuwait
(Xinhua) 11:07, January 04, 2025
Luminous installations from a Chinese company are displayed during a light festival in Jahra Governorate, Kuwait, Jan. 3, 2025. The festival will last till Feb. 28. (Photo by Asad/Xinhua)
People watch luminous installations from a Chinese company during a light festival in Jahra Governorate, Kuwait, Jan. 3, 2025. The festival will last till Feb. 28. (Photo by Asad/Xinhua)
Luminous installations from a Chinese company are displayed during a light festival in Jahra Governorate, Kuwait, Jan. 3, 2025. The festival will last till Feb. 28. (Photo by Asad/Xinhua)
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
