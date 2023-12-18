We Are China

Xi's special envoy to attend mourning event for Kuwait's late Emir Sheikh Nawaf

Xinhua) 13:32, December 18, 2023

BEIJING, Dec. 17 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping's special envoy Shohrat Zakir will attend mourning event for Kuwait's late Emir Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad Al-Sabah on Dec. 18, foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin announced on Sunday.

Shohrat Zakir, vice chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, will travel to Kuwait City to attend the event.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)