First Chinese cultural center in Gulf region starts trial run in Kuwait

Xinhua) 13:31, September 18, 2023

KUWAIT CITY, Sept. 18 (Xinhua) -- The first Chinese Cultural Center in the Gulf region launched its trial operation on Sunday in Kuwait's Hawali governorate.

"I hope this is not only a cultural center of China, but also a cultural center of Kuwait," said Moussaid Zamir, the Assistant Secretary General of the Kuwait National Council for Culture, Arts and Letters, at the launch ceremony, adding Kuwait has always attached great importance to cultural development.

The trial operation of the first Chinese Cultural Center in the Gulf region highlighted the special friendly relationship between China and Kuwait, said Chinese Ambassador to Kuwait Zhang Jianwei at the ceremony.

It will lead the development of cultural exchanges between China and the Gulf in the new era and further consolidate the cultural foundation of the China-Arab community with a shared future, Zhang added.

More than 100 people attended the ceremony, including Director of the Kuwait Chinese Cultural Center Xia Jianfeng, Kuwaiti officials, members of Kuwait's royal family, and representatives of Chinese enterprises in Kuwait.

The guests visited the cultural center's reading room, culinary training room, music and dance classroom, Chinese language teaching room, and enjoyed Chinese traditional music and dance performances. Chinese oil company Sinopec held a book donation event during the ceremony.

"I love Chinese culture, Chinese literature, history, and calligraphy," Kuwaiti royal family member Sheikha Anoud told Xinhua.

"I have studied the Chinese language for over two years and read many Chinese poems. The works of poets such as Li Bai are very beautiful. Reading books not only helps young people increase their knowledge, but also brings a lot of fun," said Anoud.

By conducting various activities such as Chinese language training, information services, image exhibitions as well as film and television shows, the cultural center will comprehensively introduce excellent traditional Chinese culture and tell the story of China's development.

