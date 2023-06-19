Kuwait forms new gov't

Xinhua) 08:54, June 19, 2023

KUWAIT CITY, June 18 (Xinhua) -- A new Kuwaiti government led by Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah was formed on Sunday, the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) reported.

Since Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah was appointed Prime Minister on July 24, 2022, this new government is the fifth one formed by him which has 15 ministers, including five new ones.

The new government witnessed the return of Sheikh Ahmad Al-Fahad Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense, while Sheikh Talal Khaled Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah remains the first Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, and Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah still serves as Minister of Foreign Affairs.

On June 7, the previous Kuwaiti government submitted its resignation to the country's emir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, according to KUNA.

A royal decree was issued on June 13 to reappoint Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah as Kuwait's prime minister.

