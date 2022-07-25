Kuwaiti emir appoints new PM

Xinhua) 09:21, July 25, 2022

KUWAIT CITY, July 24 (Xinhua) -- The Kuwaiti emir on Sunday issued a decree appointing Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah as the prime minister and tasking him with forming the new cabinet.

As required by the constitution, the prime minister-designate will then inform the National Assembly of his nomination before assuming office, according to the Center for Government Communication of Kuwait.

In May, the Kuwaiti emir approved the resignation of then Prime Minister Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah and his cabinet, in which Ahmad served as first deputy prime minister and minister of interior.

Ahmad was born in 1956 as the eldest son of Kuwaiti Emir Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. He served as the Kuwait National Guard Deputy Commander between November 2020 and March 9, 2022.

