Kuwait holds 1st heritage live show
A man performs during the first heritage live show in Kuwait City, Kuwait, on Feb. 19, 2022. Kuwait held on Saturday the first heritage live show in Kuwait City to introduce Kuwait's cultural and artistic image. (Photo by Asad/Xinhua)
A man performs during the first heritage live show in Kuwait City, Kuwait, on Feb. 19, 2022. Kuwait held on Saturday the first heritage live show in Kuwait City to introduce Kuwait's cultural and artistic image. (Photo by Asad/Xinhua)
People perform during the first heritage live show in Kuwait City, Kuwait, on Feb. 19, 2022. Kuwait held on Saturday the first heritage live show in Kuwait City to introduce Kuwait's cultural and artistic image. (Photo by Asad/Xinhua)
People attend the first heritage live show in Kuwait City, Kuwait, on Feb. 19, 2022. Kuwait held on Saturday the first heritage live show in Kuwait City to introduce Kuwait's cultural and artistic image. (Photo by Asad/Xinhua)
