Kuwait holds 1st heritage live show

Xinhua) 16:36, February 21, 2022

A man performs during the first heritage live show in Kuwait City, Kuwait, on Feb. 19, 2022. Kuwait held on Saturday the first heritage live show in Kuwait City to introduce Kuwait's cultural and artistic image. (Photo by Asad/Xinhua)

