Kuwait concludes "Gulf Shooting 2021" exercise with Saudi Arabia, U.S.

Xinhua) 09:21, November 19, 2021

Tanks take part in the "Gulf Shooting 2021" exercise in Jahra Governorate, Kuwait, on Nov. 18, 2021. Kuwait concluded on Thursday the "Gulf Shooting 2021" exercise with the participation of Saudi and U.S. forces, said Sheikh Thamer Al-Ali Al-Sabah, Kuwaiti Interior Minister and Acting Defense Minister. (Photo by Asad/Xinhua)

KUWAIT CITY, Nov. 18 (Xinhua) -- Kuwait concluded on Thursday the "Gulf Shooting 2021" exercise with the participation of Saudi and U.S. forces, said Sheikh Thamer Al-Ali Al-Sabah, Kuwaiti Interior Minister and Acting Defense Minister.

The joint drill constitutes deterrence against any party with ill intentions against Kuwait and Saudi Arabia, in addition to reflecting interaction and cooperation among Kuwaiti, Saudi and U.S. military forces, the minister said in a statement.

Mohammad Al-Dhafiri, Commander of the Kuwait Army Ground Force, said that the exercise included seminars, and practical and field exercises to achieve the desired goals and implement joint ground operations to achieve consistency in the participating units at the operational and tactical levels.

Fahad Al-Mutair, Commander of the Saudi Land Force, said that various military and field operations were carried out in preparation for raising the readiness and capabilities of the participating units to defend the security of the Gulf region and to enhance joint military cooperation.

For his part, U.S. Army Central's Commanding General Ronald Clark said that during the past days the participating soldiers gained knowledge through conducting various military exercises, in which they learned how to communicate at military levels and acquired new tactics and techniques.

The "Gulf Shooting 2021" exercise kicked off on Nov. 7 in Kuwait with the participation of the Royal Saudi Land Forces, the Kuwaiti Land Forces, and the American Spartan Force.

Helicopters take part in the "Gulf Shooting 2021" exercise in Jahra Governorate, Kuwait, on Nov. 18, 2021. Kuwait concluded on Thursday the "Gulf Shooting 2021" exercise with the participation of Saudi and U.S. forces, said Sheikh Thamer Al-Ali Al-Sabah, Kuwaiti Interior Minister and Acting Defense Minister. (Photo by Asad/Xinhua)

Tanks take part in the "Gulf Shooting 2021" exercise in Jahra Governorate, Kuwait, on Nov. 18, 2021. Kuwait concluded on Thursday the "Gulf Shooting 2021" exercise with the participation of Saudi and U.S. forces, said Sheikh Thamer Al-Ali Al-Sabah, Kuwaiti Interior Minister and Acting Defense Minister. (Photo by Asad/Xinhua)

Tanks take part in the "Gulf Shooting 2021" exercise in Jahra Governorate, Kuwait, on Nov. 18, 2021. Kuwait concluded on Thursday the "Gulf Shooting 2021" exercise with the participation of Saudi and U.S. forces, said Sheikh Thamer Al-Ali Al-Sabah, Kuwaiti Interior Minister and Acting Defense Minister. (Photo by Asad/Xinhua)

A helicopter launches a guided missile during the "Gulf Shooting 2021" exercise in Jahra Governorate, Kuwait, on Nov. 18, 2021. Kuwait concluded on Thursday the "Gulf Shooting 2021" exercise with the participation of Saudi and U.S. forces, said Sheikh Thamer Al-Ali Al-Sabah, Kuwaiti Interior Minister and Acting Defense Minister. (Photo by Asad/Xinhua)

Paratroopers carrying flags of Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and the United States take part in the "Gulf Shooting 2021" exercise in Jahra Governorate, Kuwait, on Nov. 18, 2021. Kuwait concluded on Thursday the "Gulf Shooting 2021" exercise with the participation of Saudi and U.S. forces, said Sheikh Thamer Al-Ali Al-Sabah, Kuwaiti Interior Minister and Acting Defense Minister. (Photo by Asad/Xinhua)

Paratroopers carrying flags of Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and the United States take part in the "Gulf Shooting 2021" exercise in Jahra Governorate, Kuwait, on Nov. 18, 2021. Kuwait concluded on Thursday the "Gulf Shooting 2021" exercise with the participation of Saudi and U.S. forces, said Sheikh Thamer Al-Ali Al-Sabah, Kuwaiti Interior Minister and Acting Defense Minister. (Photo by Asad/Xinhua)

Photo taken on Nov. 18, 2021 shows a target hit during the "Gulf Shooting 2021" exercise in Jahra Governorate, Kuwait. Kuwait concluded on Thursday the "Gulf Shooting 2021" exercise with the participation of Saudi and U.S. forces, said Sheikh Thamer Al-Ali Al-Sabah, Kuwaiti Interior Minister and Acting Defense Minister. (Photo by Asad/Xinhua)

Rocket launchers fire as they take part in the "Gulf Shooting 2021" exercise in Jahra Governorate, Kuwait, on Nov. 18, 2021. Kuwait concluded on Thursday the "Gulf Shooting 2021" exercise with the participation of Saudi and U.S. forces, said Sheikh Thamer Al-Ali Al-Sabah, Kuwaiti Interior Minister and Acting Defense Minister. (Photo by Asad/Xinhua)

Armored vehicles take part in the "Gulf Shooting 2021" exercise in Jahra Governorate, Kuwait, on Nov. 18, 2021. Kuwait concluded on Thursday the "Gulf Shooting 2021" exercise with the participation of Saudi and U.S. forces, said Sheikh Thamer Al-Ali Al-Sabah, Kuwaiti Interior Minister and Acting Defense Minister. (Photo by Asad/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)