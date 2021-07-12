Languages

Monday, July 12, 2021

White-throated kingfisher forages at beach in Jahra Governorate, Kuwait

(Xinhua) 11:09, July 12, 2021

A white-throated kingfisher forages at a beach in Jahra Governorate, Kuwait, July 9, 2021. (Photo by Ghazy Qaffaf/Xinhua)


