White-throated kingfisher forages at beach in Jahra Governorate, Kuwait

Xinhua) 11:09, July 12, 2021

A white-throated kingfisher forages at a beach in Jahra Governorate, Kuwait, July 9, 2021. (Photo by Ghazy Qaffaf/Xinhua)

